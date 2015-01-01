Back to home
The best vegan restaurants.
Discover over 23,000 venues with information on organic, gluten-free and much more.
Completely
vegan
restaurants
(6)
Great Sage
Clarksville
(4)
GreenFare Organic Café
Herndon
(4)
Vegetable Garden
Silver Spring
(4)
The Land of Kush
Baltimore
Completely vegan in Washington, DC
Gluten-
and
lactose-free
(3)
HipCityVeg
Washington
(3)
Glory Doughnuts
Frederick
(2)
Dreamer
Rehoboth Beach
With
organic
,
local
or
fair-trade
ingredients
(2)
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse
Baltimore
(2)
Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant
Falls Church
(2)
Wildflower Vegan Café
Millville
(2)
Drop Squad Kitchen
Wilmington
Restaurants with organic options in Washington, DC
With
raw food
options
(2)
Everlasting Life Restaurant & Lounge
Capitol Heights
(2)
Fruitive
Washington
Restaurant tips from VegDC
About VegDC
(6)
Great Sage
Clarksville
(3)
Fare Well
Washington
(3)
Shouk
Washington
(3)
NuVegan Café
Washington
(3)
HipCityVeg
Washington
Popular restaurants
(6)
Great Sage
Clarksville
(4)
GreenFare Organic Café
Herndon
(4)
The Land of Kush
Baltimore
